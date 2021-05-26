Kangaroo Logo

Thomas Holscher

One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

