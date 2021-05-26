Christian Schlensker

This is part of the interactive animated logo for a satirical news website that I'm working on. It uses framer-motion and react to handle the animation timeline and mouse tracking. Spring style transitions are used to provide a "squash and stretch" style animation.

Posted on May 26, 2021
