PRJCTS – Design System

Hey dribbblers 🙌
The Design System for PRJCTS is growing. Based on an atomic structure ⚛️ , here you can see the detailed definition of 🎨 color variables and 🌈 layer styles.
My role
Within the design system work I am responsible for all visual components, pattern libraries and the definition of the style guides.
PRJCTS
PRJCTS is a very complex planning software for german construction companies mapping all work and business processes. 💻
Further shots coming up …