PRJCTS – Design System

Hey dribbblers 🙌
The Design System for PRJCTS is growing. Based on an atomic structure ⚛️ , here you can see the detailed definition of 🎨 color variables and 🌈 layer styles.

My role
Within the design system work I am responsible for all visual components, pattern libraries and the definition of the style guides.

PRJCTS
PRJCTS is a very complex planning software for german construction companies mapping all work and business processes. 💻

Further shots coming up …

Posted on May 26, 2021
graphic & UI designer in Hamburg 🇩🇪🇪🇺
