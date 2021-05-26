Omidbadihi

Old man charachter design

Omidbadihi
Omidbadihi
  • Save
Old man charachter design clean graphic design art design illustrator minimal flat logo vector illustration
Download color palette

This is my first shot on dribble,
I hope you guys enjoy.
Press 👍 if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Omidbadihi
Omidbadihi

More by Omidbadihi

View profile
    • Like