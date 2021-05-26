Juan Segundo Barrio

encontrARTE Art App uxui ui design ux design art design uxdesign ux ui
Link: https://juansebarrio.com/encontrarte

Art events app, level and rewards system, events near me, recommended for you. Check the link to see the full proyect! (spanish text)

Posted on May 26, 2021
graphic, multimedia, ux ui designer. Working at PwC
