Concept - Stardew Valley Dashboard

concept game dashboard ui dashboard ui flat design
Dashboard concept for a web app that would help the user manage their Stardew Valley farm.

This UI was built as a team project alongside Lucas Marques (https://dribbble.com/lucasbmarques)

Posted on May 26, 2021
