Hotel Wallace elegant modern minimalism logodesign logos logotype branding visual identity hotel branding studio designstudio design agency agency logo hotel
Updated visual identity for hotel Wallace, luxury brand based in Asia. Their goal with the new logo was to represent a simplified brand identity.

