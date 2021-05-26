Paul Oso

ClothAfric - Clothes Donation Screens

Paul Oso
Paul Oso
  • Save
ClothAfric - Clothes Donation Screens figma mobile map donation charity app design ui
Download color palette

clothes donation scheduling screens for a donation app

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Paul Oso
Paul Oso

More by Paul Oso

View profile
    • Like