National Health Insurance Company, Registration process (mobile)

registration process
National health insurance company's medical provider portal redesign. Pictured are a few key screens from the portal's registration process. The goal here was to avoid the feeling of excessive scrolling, while allowing users to keep track of their registration progress.
On this engagement, I wireframed, designed and wrote copy for 100+ unique screens.

