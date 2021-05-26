Daruma Clown Doll

The #daruma is a traditional, handmade Japanese doll full of symbols and believes. Sold with two blank eyes, the first one drawn when you set a goal, and the second one when you achieved. 🎎🎋🇯🇵 don’t tell me that isn’t cute? 😍

Some may say they’re creepy, I think they are cute in a unique way! But if it’s to be creepy, let’s make double creepy and make a clown-daruma doll! 🤡❤️

