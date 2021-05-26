Devika Mondal

Educational Website

Devika Mondal
Devika Mondal
  • Save
Educational Website ui ux ui website design ui design figma web landing page
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
Recently I've worked on an Educational Website. I've followed modern, slim, and slick design trends. If you like the design don't forget to hit the ❤️ button.

Here is the Behance link for full view

Behance

Visit my fiverr profile for your project

Fiverr

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Devika Mondal
Devika Mondal

More by Devika Mondal

View profile
    • Like