Freat - Gluten-free restaurant finder

The goal was to create a simple, easy-to-understand solution for a gluten-free restaurant finder.
A word that shortens the phrase "freaking sweet" into a single declaration of excitement that is being imposed upon something that could be awesome. But in this case, the name Freat stands for freedom of eating too. I thought about some future developments as well, as there are plenty of intolerances that people can have - hence we could extend the application to lactose, etc intolerances.