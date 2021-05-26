Marissa Sinai

Holdings Company, Intranet Homepage

Marissa Sinai
Marissa Sinai
  • Save
Holdings Company, Intranet Homepage web design branding intranet sharepoint
Download color palette

Redesigning an intranet with modern SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, where custom-branded design was a key requirement.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Marissa Sinai
Marissa Sinai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marissa Sinai

View profile
    • Like