nomos, votre nouveau compagnon d'aide juridique

Nomos is meant to be your new legal aid companion !

The logo is a combination of different things. The notion of yin and yang symbolize of course balance. The balance between you, us, all of us who need a legal aid companion, and also the advice we give through nomos and the support of professionals.

It can also remind us of two hands that meet and fit together. It represents humanity, trust, transparency, a feeling of security and serenity.

