Super Design Bowl L.A. Chargers Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're honored to participate in Athletic Design Club’s Super Design Bowl in this week’s battle vs. the uber talented Kyle Loaney. The Super Design Bowl is a friendly competition pitting artist against artist to rebrand their favorite sports teams and this week we’re taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. In typical DKNG fashion we went for a geometric take on a new logo for the team, using negative space to create the signature lightning bolt, while Kyle took a custom lettering approach paying homage to the team’s original equine-based logo. Brilliant! Head over to SuperDesignBowl.com to vote for your favorite logo before the polls close on June 1!