Office Mural

After wanting to design and paint on a wall for a while I finally got the green light to do one for our office. We went with a modified version of our Transformer Wrap I did a while back and switched the colors up to go with what we originally intended. It took a week or so to knock out but super pumped how it turned out.

Few notes if you are trying to do this sometime:

1. You can always nit pick things so don't expect things to be perfect. It won't be.

2. Get dimensions and map it out on illustrator and or whatever program and project it on said wall you are working on.

3. Get a few eyes on it ever so often because they can spot things you probably can't.

4. Lastly, have fun. Just have fun with it and don't take it too seriously. It'll save you stress and headaches.