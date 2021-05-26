Jarie Agito

Illustration - Line Art

Jarie Agito
Jarie Agito
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration - Line Art adobe illustrator minimal design procreate lineart
Download color palette

An art piece I created that focuses on unique character design and abstract details.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Jarie Agito
Jarie Agito
Welcome to my Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Jarie Agito

View profile
    • Like