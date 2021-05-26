Branding Redesign Project

The project is about redesigning an existing logo from a local business. I chose Collab space's logo to redesign. Their services include providing professional office spaces to startup business owners or entrepreneurs. The new logo’s design represents figures reaching up while holding one another, it symbolizes resiliency and determination as a whole. Its dynamic shape gives space for growth and an open mind for new opportunities.



The provided images below show the progression of the final redesign of the logo, starting from a mood board to creating a mindmap and eventually proceeding to create the two versions to choose from that best represent the brand.

The programs I used involved Procreate App, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Adobe Indesign