Yuriy Stazharov

Svetocity - Website Concept

Yuriy Stazharov
Yuriy Stazharov
  • Save
Svetocity - Website Concept onlinestore interface website design minimal clean onlineshop web design webdesign store shop ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone ✋ Today i present my work.

Svetocity - Website Concept concept

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.

Press key "L" to like ❤ this post

------
Have a project idea? Available for new projects:
📧 stazharov.commerce@gmail.com
-----
Follow me on
Dribble | Behance

Yuriy Stazharov
Yuriy Stazharov

More by Yuriy Stazharov

View profile
    • Like