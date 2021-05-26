Logo Design - Julia's Garden Shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The logo design was for a startup business focusing on services for home gardening. The images shown are the progression of how I created the design, as the following represents the brainstorming process that helped lead to how it looks now (top image). The main design applications I used included Procreate, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop.
The logo has also been used on shirts and sold by the shop's owner.