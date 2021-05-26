Jarie Agito

Logo Design - Julia's Garden Shop

Logo Design - Julia's Garden Shop smallbusiness branding adobe illustrator procreate design logo
The logo design was for a startup business focusing on services for home gardening. The images shown are the progression of how I created the design, as the following represents the brainstorming process that helped lead to how it looks now (top image). The main design applications I used included Procreate, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop.

The logo has also been used on shirts and sold by the shop's owner.

Posted on May 26, 2021
