Jia Wei Wong

Event Sign Up Page

Jia Wei Wong
Jia Wei Wong
  • Save
Event Sign Up Page glowing gradient design gradient lantern festival web design flat ux design ux illustrator dailyui001 dailyui ui design ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge - Day 001 - Sign Up Page

I've always wanted to go to a floating lantern festival but never got the chance to, so why not make one up and design a webpage for it? Inspired by the floating lantern scene from the movie Tangled.

Jia Wei Wong
Jia Wei Wong

More by Jia Wei Wong

View profile
    • Like