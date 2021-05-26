Logo Design - Aligned Shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The design for the logo was for a client's embroidery startup business providing services regarding clothing. The progression of the logo design is shown, which includes rough sketches, digital variations, combining ideas, and then the final product. The programs I used included Procreate design app and Adobe Illustrator.