Daily UI Challenge 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Hello everyone!

The objective of challenge 002 was to create a credit card checkout. I made it in web / desktop version and put some interactions.

If you like it or if you can give feedback leave it here in the comments and I'll be looking 😁

Thanks

