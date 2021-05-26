Vincent Rousseau 🥥

New sales dashboard

New sales dashboard
📦 We have just delivered the new version of our dashboard for health insurance experts. The system has been completely redesigned to provide better ergonomics for our sales people.

🚦 From now on, their feed is divided into 3 parts: new leads, follow-up tasks and overdue tasks. We have also implemented a timer system within our dashboard, in order to give our teams a better visibility of their priorities.

