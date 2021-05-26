Micah Carroll

Overview Web Dashboard - Heavy Analytics

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
Hire Me
  • Save
Overview Web Dashboard - Heavy Analytics finances financial app modules homepage dashboard minimal webapp analytics web application custom analytics
Download color palette

Another exploration with some modules, and comparing big analytic figures.

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
is trying his best
Hire Me

More by Micah Carroll

View profile
    • Like