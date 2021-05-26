Md Kamrul Hasan

business card

business card stationery t-shirt design photoshop minimal logo illustration illustrator branding flyer design business card
The new design of my business cards is shown here. Please press to Love button and don't forget to follow me! Don’t forget to share your feedback below.
Do you need a business card, logo, or other graphic design?
Say hello: kamrul10299@gmail.com

