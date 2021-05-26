Anna Hamill

Thank you teacher greeting card design

Thank you teacher greeting card design procreate app watercolor illustration watercolor handlettering illustration design
I painted hexagons with watercolour, and a bee separately. Using procreate, I made these elements digital and refined them to make them precise. I then added in some hand lettering and a trail for the bee.
This design is printed on lightly textured card to give the elements the impression of being painted on to the card. This makes it look like watercolour on the actual card.

