Contralto font family

Contralto font family optical fashion elegant clean type font typography
This is Contralto font family.
40 styles, 734 glyphs, 219 latin idioms supported, 23 opentype features
https://typography.synthview.com/contralto-font.php

Posted on May 26, 2021
