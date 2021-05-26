Jarie Agito

Line Art Design - Mother Earth

Line Art Design - Mother Earth procreate lineart minimal illustration design
I created this piece months ago and it made me reminisce when I first tried line art, as a graphic designer, a clean and simple look can be so appealing on designs only when u know when to stop adding more and more details, gradually learning to control the impulse!

Posted on May 26, 2021
