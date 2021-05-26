Marie Sara Auproux

Icons

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux
  • Save
Icons icons pack icon set icon design icons logo uiux figma illustration graphism graphicdesign vector design
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏼,
Here some icons that I did for an UI Challenge. Hope you like it !

Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍😎

And if you're interested in my work :
▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Last project added : Banko (a mobile banking application)✅

Marie-Sara 😉

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux

More by Marie Sara Auproux

View profile
    • Like