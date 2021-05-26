Onetree

Doerio Web
Doerio was an ambitious initiative. One part projects & task management, another resource management, and lastly B2B Social media. The platform’s main goal is to allow organizations of different industries to tap into the hidden potential of their workforce. Due to the complexity of the product, we selected a UX process to help us, and the customers, design a product aligned with the business goals, which was also validated by potential users before starting the development phase.

Posted on May 26, 2021
