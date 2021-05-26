Designeux

My attempt at a Not-So-Simple, Simple Profile Card showcasing the stats of a Product Designer.

Inspired by Matt Herrmann, Creative Director at Forbes.

Enjoy!

Posted on May 26, 2021
