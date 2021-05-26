Chris Moffett

Death Valley Badge Design

Death Valley Badge Design type typography graphic design graphic designer logo designer logo badge illustration illustrator sand dunes dune death valley desert california hiking outdoors design badge designer badge artwork badge design badge
Badge design for Death Valley national park inspired by the U.S. National Parks Service.

