๐Ÿ’Ÿ๐Ÿ’Ÿ Download Link ๐Ÿ’Ÿ ๐Ÿ’Ÿ

๐Ÿงฟโœ Get UNLIMITED Templates! โœ ๐Ÿงฟ



Brand Manual is editorial layout template with 20pp Indesign document/ template and designed in both A4 (297x 210mm) and US Letter (8.5x11โ€). The template is designed for those wanting to present images alongside infographics and text in a stylish and elegant way.