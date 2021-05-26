Pedro Rodrigues

Manual Sinalização - Metran

Pedro Rodrigues
Pedro Rodrigues
  • Save
Manual Sinalização - Metran book editorial graphicdesign branding brand design manual
Download color palette

A thick and complicated manual for a condominium management brand. We received a chalenge to create a series of rules to the signage of their parking lots.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Pedro Rodrigues
Pedro Rodrigues

More by Pedro Rodrigues

View profile
    • Like