New Orleans Mausoleum

New Orleans Mausoleum pen and ink cemetery texture crosshatching ink artist hand drawn art artwork drawing illustration
A small cemetery drawing I recently did based on a mausoleum I saw when I visited New Orleans.

Pen and ink illustrator
