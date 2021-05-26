Chad Hostetter
High Alpha

Filo.co MVP

Chad Hostetter
High Alpha
Chad Hostetter for High Alpha
  • Save
Filo.co MVP b2b software saas tech layout grid communications rooms ui
Download color palette

Early UI for Filo.co - a flexible platform for virtual events, meetings & teams. flip.co

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
High Alpha
High Alpha

More by High Alpha

View profile
    • Like