The Arti mobile application product page for illustrators

Can you imagine the perfect world to filter the illustrations and design only by choosing the style? You can select “Outlined hyperbolic style,” and all the results would be in this style. Sounds like a fairy-tale?

Not at all. I am working on such a product landing page, and I am so inspired by it. Now, everyone can use this platform to find the right illustrator or just buy assets, so there is no need to dig all the designs on Dribbble. Just simple filtering can resolve this issue.

It wouldn’t be a replacement; it would be just a place where you can search and easily find what you were looking for on it. This app that I showed on the Product page can save a lot of time and become the new platform to hire or post an illustrational project. But as for now, it’s just a dream, which should be become alive soon.

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

Animation — AE

