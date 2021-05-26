Scott Bair

TimeWell Brand

TimeWell uses software to strengthen multi-generational relationships.

The mark includes:
- Hourglass on its side (to pause time)
- Linked triangles showing future and past coming together
- Triangles illustrate going forward and backward in time

The name "TimeWell" inspires the idea of using time well and being able to dip back into memories like a water well.

Posted on May 26, 2021
