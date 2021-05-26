Kandani - Retro Bold Script Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Introducing, Kandani. A retro bold script which will bring you back to 60s feel. This typeface has the extrude version so you can create your retro effect font in ease. This font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.