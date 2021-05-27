Jakub Helcberger

Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page product cards masks geometric shapes geometric design weed cannabis simple website clean ui clean uxui ux concept ui design landing page ui landing page
Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page product cards masks geometric shapes geometric design weed cannabis simple website clean ui clean uxui ux concept ui design landing page ui landing page
Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page product cards masks geometric shapes geometric design weed cannabis simple website clean ui clean uxui ux concept ui design landing page ui landing page
Download color palette
  1. Frame 26.png
  2. Frame 28.png
  3. Frame 27.png

Folks 👏🏼

Here is a landing page project for an e-commerce website selling cannabis products.   I had to create a simple and minimalistic looking landing page that would incorporate unique details that the users would associate with the brand.

I decided to go with geometric, organic-looking shapes that resemble leaves or nature and played around with some masks for the photos. The shapes themselves could be a great way to implement into the packaging itself - the colour scheme with the shapes on some eco-friendly brown paper bag packaging would stand out on the shelves and help with the sales 😉

Let me know what you think about the concept! 
Cheers ✌🏻

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Product Designer @10Clouds
Hire Me

More by Jakub Helcberger

View profile
    • Like