Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page

Folks 👏🏼

Here is a landing page project for an e-commerce website selling cannabis products. I had to create a simple and minimalistic looking landing page that would incorporate unique details that the users would associate with the brand.

I decided to go with geometric, organic-looking shapes that resemble leaves or nature and played around with some masks for the photos. The shapes themselves could be a great way to implement into the packaging itself - the colour scheme with the shapes on some eco-friendly brown paper bag packaging would stand out on the shelves and help with the sales 😉

Let me know what you think about the concept!

Cheers ✌🏻