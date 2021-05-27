Cannabis e-commerce Landing Page

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Folks 👏🏼
Here is a landing page project for an e-commerce website selling cannabis products.
I had to create a simple and minimalistic looking landing page that would incorporate unique details that the users would associate with the brand.
I decided to go with geometric, organic-looking shapes that resemble leaves or nature and played around with some masks for the photos. The shapes themselves could be a great way to implement into the packaging itself - the colour scheme with the shapes on some eco-friendly brown paper bag packaging would stand out on the shelves and help with the sales 😉
Let me know what you think about the concept!
Cheers ✌🏻