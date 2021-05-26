Squash 3 - macOS App Icon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Oh the joy's of creating icons with texture, fun and personality!
Dan from Realmac Software brought me on to update the app icon for the soon to be released Squash 3, with the explicit goal of doing something skeuomorphic 😁
Much credit must go to Ollin Boer Bohan for creating the original Squash icon all those years ago.
Get notified when Squash 3 launches!