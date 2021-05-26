Matthew Skiles

Squash 3 - macOS App Icon

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Squash 3 - macOS App Icon orange app wood wood texture wood app icon realmac icon design app icon orange app icon squash app icon squash
Download color palette

Oh the joy's of creating icons with texture, fun and personality!

Dan from Realmac Software brought me on to update the app icon for the soon to be released Squash 3, with the explicit goal of doing something skeuomorphic 😁

Much credit must go to Ollin Boer Bohan for creating the original Squash icon all those years ago.

Get notified when Squash 3 launches!

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like