Brave Search Icon Set

icon design branding search iconography brand ui
This has been a real honor to have designed the first version of icons for Brave Search (which is still in early stages at the time of this writing). My attempt here was to provide iconography that is both familiar and fresh in its execution. I can't wait to see how this matures overtime with the product!

Posted on May 26, 2021
