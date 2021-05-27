M-Record Collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Birthday card for my nephew who's name starts with an M. He's a really big fan of music and collecting vinyl, and that's where the idea came from. Something like this has probably already been done before, but oh well.