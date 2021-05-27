Mark Grow

M-Record Collection

Mark Grow
Mark Grow
  • Save
M-Record Collection vector illustration type graphic typography design
Download color palette

Birthday card for my nephew who's name starts with an M. He's a really big fan of music and collecting vinyl, and that's where the idea came from. Something like this has probably already been done before, but oh well.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Mark Grow
Mark Grow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mark Grow

View profile
    • Like