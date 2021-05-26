Logo Toys Squad

Kamila Vesela

Toys Squad is the name of a fictive toy shop.
Whole concept is based on the Daily Logo Challenge Project.
Toys Squad is a cool place to buy original toys for kids with a place where they can express themself and learn something new no matter their age.

Posted on May 26, 2021
