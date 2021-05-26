Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 036 :: Special Offer

Daily UI 036 :: Special Offer
This special offer pops up when a user enter the app. The offer screen incorporates a two main shades of blue (#0C24FF & #092CE1), each of which are warm feeling, drawing the user to read what is on the screen. Below the description of the offer is a claim offer button that's concise, and because of the proportion of button it would be difficult for a user to miss it.

Posted on May 26, 2021
