Cooking at Home Branding

Client: María Cecilia Zambrano
Challenge
Cooking at home is a pastry shop which cooks just straight from the heart. The challenge was to make the brand “rise” above the competition and transmit the homemade sensation. Hence, I designed the icons to show the handmade personality.
Solution
Creating a brand capable of mixing all its products such as bread cakes and cupcakes in a clean, simple and subtle way. The contrasting colors, combined with light pink and golden, are complemented by a sweet and contemporary touch and provoke a warm and charming sensation.
Keywords: Modern, Warm, Minimalist, Feminine, Genuine.