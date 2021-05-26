Shirly Heffetz

Task manager - Mobile App

Shirly Heffetz
Shirly Heffetz
  • Save
Task manager - Mobile App work task charts deshboard data design ux app ui
Download color palette

UI Design of To do mobile application that helps users easily plan daily tasks and follow up their implementation.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Shirly Heffetz
Shirly Heffetz

More by Shirly Heffetz

View profile
    • Like