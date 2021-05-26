Nagib Al Sadik

Travel website UI Design Concept

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Travel website UI Design Concept website concept landing page website design ui ux traveling travel website templates travel website design user interface design ui design ui travel agency travel website travel web
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like