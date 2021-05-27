Universal Banners Freebie

Hi, guys! It's time for the dark shots.

Today I want to share a work from 3 years ago, then it ranked very high on the popular page, and before the new algorithms were introduced it was really cool. As usual in my practice it was a complete surprise, as they say we never know what we will be nice to people. Rebound of the legendary banner shot now available for download.

I had a lot of fun while trying to repeat these gradients in Figma, in general, it's a nice opportunity to learn the tool, and at the same time to start using Figma Community features.

You can grab the Figma file from the attachment or check it out in the Figma Community.

Have a good day!