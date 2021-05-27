Good for Sale
Anton Borzenkov

Universal Banners Freebie

Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Universal Banners Freebie mockup figma percent welcome timer bonus status vip deposit product design download freebie offer banner gradient web dark
Universal Banners Freebie mockup figma percent welcome timer bonus status vip deposit product design download freebie offer banner gradient web dark
Download color palette
  1. banners_shot.png
  2. banners_shot_measure.png

Figma file

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Figma file

Hi, guys! It's time for the dark shots.

Today I want to share a work from 3 years ago, then it ranked very high on the popular page, and before the new algorithms were introduced it was really cool. As usual in my practice it was a complete surprise, as they say we never know what we will be nice to people. Rebound of the legendary banner shot now available for download.

I had a lot of fun while trying to repeat these gradients in Figma, in general, it's a nice opportunity to learn the tool, and at the same time to start using Figma Community features.

You can grab the Figma file from the attachment or check it out in the Figma Community.

Have a good day!

Universal_banners.fig
60 KB
Download
Banners
Rebound of
Banners with Personal Offers
By Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
inspire someone
Hire Me

More by Anton Borzenkov

View profile
    • Like